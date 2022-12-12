Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $336.56

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.56 and last traded at $336.16, with a volume of 8614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

