Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Up 182.0% in November

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cingulate
In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 93,173 shares of company stock worth $82,220 over the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cingulate by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cingulate Trading Down 2.1 %
CING traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,409. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.