CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Trading 5.6% Higher

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 1,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

