Citigroup Begins Coverage on Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

