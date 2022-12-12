Citigroup Begins Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Analyst Recommendations for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

