Citigroup Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $52.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

