Citigroup Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $222.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.