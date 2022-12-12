Citigroup Increases Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NAPA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 10,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 861,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $8,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

