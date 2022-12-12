Citigroup Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $54.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. 20,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 857,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

