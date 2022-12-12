Citigroup Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.37 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $87,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

