Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

