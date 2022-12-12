City State Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $133.01 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

