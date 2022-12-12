City State Bank Buys 374 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NYSE DD opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

