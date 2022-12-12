City State Bank Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City State Bank lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

