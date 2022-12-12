City State Bank Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,050,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 173,922 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 73.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $25,013,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

