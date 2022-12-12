City State Bank Has $177,000 Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

City State Bank boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.92 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

