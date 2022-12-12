City State Bank Has $344,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

City State Bank lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

TRV opened at $185.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

