City State Bank Has $565,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.