City State Bank Sells 890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $103.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

