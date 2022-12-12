CNB Bank Acquires 2,966 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

