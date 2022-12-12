CNB Bank Acquires Shares of 10,250 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 72.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 65.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

