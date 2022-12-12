CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CNB Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,855,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.71 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

