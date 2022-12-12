CNB Bank Buys 4,615 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

