CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

