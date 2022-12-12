CNB Bank Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $463.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.02.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.