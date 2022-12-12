CNB Bank Purchases 2,206 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $211.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

