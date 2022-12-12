CNB Bank Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $270.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

