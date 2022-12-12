Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 109,512 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $66.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.