Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
PSF stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
