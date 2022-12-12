Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

PSF stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.