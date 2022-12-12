Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $783.46 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,221.11 or 0.07171118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $783.46 million and $13.30 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

