CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $181.27 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $181.27 million and approximately $281,935.62 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.
