Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.51. 4,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

