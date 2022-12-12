Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 20,035 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 36.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 97,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $7,413,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.80. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

