Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 49,115 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $79.72. 6,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,157. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

