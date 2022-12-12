Columbia Asset Management Buys New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,410 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.65) to GBX 5,700 ($69.50) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.3 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $70.85. 72,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.