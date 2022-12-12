Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 111,733 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $19.09 on Monday. 221,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,721,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

