Columbia Asset Management Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 84,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,789. The company has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

