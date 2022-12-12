Columbia Asset Management Makes New $893,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.97. 18,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

