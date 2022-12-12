Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,425. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.