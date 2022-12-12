Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $188.54. 1,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

