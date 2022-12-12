Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($67.37) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of CODYY opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

