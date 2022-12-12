Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) Price Target Cut to €21.90 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from €22.20 ($23.37) to €21.90 ($23.05) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Compagnie des Alpes from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Compagnie des Alpes alerts:

Compagnie des Alpes Price Performance

Shares of CLPIF stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Compagnie des Alpes has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile

Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates leisure facilities. It operates through Ski Areas, Leisure Parks, and Holdings and Supports segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and equips, maintains, and operates ski areas, as well as maintains ski runs and trails. It also sells land to real-estate developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie des Alpes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie des Alpes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.