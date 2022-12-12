Compound One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.71 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $39.23 or 0.00228670 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $285.09 million and $19.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.43843304 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $15,551,391.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

