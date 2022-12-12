Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $13.97

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.59. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 7,791 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

