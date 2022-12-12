Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,400.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$67.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2,156.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$45.69 billion and a PE ratio of 69.56. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,981.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,986.72.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

