Contrasting MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A MacroGenics $77.45 million 4.95 -$202.12 million ($3.10) -2.01

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% MacroGenics -204.95% -111.57% -74.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mateon Therapeutics and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A MacroGenics 0 4 6 0 2.60

MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 74.50%. Given MacroGenics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats MacroGenics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and MGD024, an investigational bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule to minimize cytokine-release syndrome for patients with hematologic malignancies. It also develops Lorigerlimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; Retifanlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company develops MGD014 and MGD020, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and CD3 on T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B × CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

