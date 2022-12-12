Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ATO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.99 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

