Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,583 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Electronic Arts makes up 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,906. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

