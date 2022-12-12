Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

LMT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.65 and a 200 day moving average of $434.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

