Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

MDT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. 32,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

